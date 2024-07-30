Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Passengers desperate for some summer sun are booking last-minute holidays abroad in their droves from Newcastle Airport to escape the dreary British weather.

Torrential rain and chilly temperatures in early summer has left passengers travelling from Newcastle Airport looking forward to soaking up the sun on their holidays.

Helen Close, from Peterlee, who is travelling to Turkey with her family, said: “The weather has been terrible, you just don’t know what it is going to do.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“We are looking forward to having some family time in the sun and celebrating my nine-year-old son’s birthday.”

Calo des Moro in Mallorca.

Margaret Cudlip, from Durham, is excited to relax and enjoy a girls’ holiday in the sunshine as she visits Sunny Beach in Bulgaria with her friend.

She said: “The summer has been awful, we’ve only had the odd nice day. We go away every year and we can’t wait for some sun.”

Leon McQuaid, director of aviation development at Newcastle Airport, said: “With the weather forecast for the summer looking wet and miserable, we are seeing even stronger demand from our customers for spontaneous travel and last-minute bookings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Passengers want nothing more than to get away and relax on beautiful beaches, enjoy the delicious local cuisine and spend some quality time with their friends and family.

“Our customers can fly direct to over 80 destinations from Newcastle Airport, plus over 300 onward connections around the world and it’s never too late to book a great last-minute holiday deal.”

Hays Travel said it is seeing a strong demand for last-minute summer getaways from Newcastle.

Jonathon Woodall-Johnston, chief operating officer of Hays Travel, said: “It’s not surprising that there is strong demand for holidays to sunnier destinations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We know that our North East customers enjoy the convenience of being able to fly from their local airport.”

New research from ABTA, a trade association for UK travel agents, tour operators and the wider travel industry, found the UK’s dismal weather was prompting many to consider a last-minute holiday overseas this summer.