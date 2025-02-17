Alnwick named one of the most popular UK and Ireland destinations for solo travellers

By Hannah Fitzhugh
Published 17th Feb 2025, 11:51 BST
A Northumberland town has been named amongst the UK and Ireland’s most popular solo travel destinations as it is revealed that 24% of people intend to go on a trip alone in 2025.

Based on internal booking data, holidaycottages.co.uk have revealed the six most sought-after destinations for a solo holiday. Alnwick scored fifth, largely due to its historic tourist attractions and ideal location nearby to the scenic Northumberland coastline.

Solo travellers in Keswick can spend time exploring Derwentwater by boat, hiking to the top of Catbells for panoramic views, visiting the ancient Castlerigg Stone Circle or tackling Skiddaw or Scafell Pike.

1. Keswick (Lake District)

Abergavenny, located in the heart of the Brecon Beacons, offers a variety of things to do for solo travellers seeking mix of nature, history and local culture during their stay.

2. Abergavenny (Monmouthshire)

Hereford is full of iconic attractions for solo travellers such as, the historic Hereford Catherdral, Georgian Berrington Hall, as well as independent cafes, shops and markets.

3. Hereford (Herefordshire)

North Yorkshire’s most famous spa town is the ideal location for solo travellers looking to unwind - from the historic steam rooms of the Harrogate Turkish Baths and peaceful strolls through the beautifully landscaped Valley Gardens and Harlow Carr Gardens.

4. Harrogate (North Yorkshire)

