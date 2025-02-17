Based on internal booking data, holidaycottages.co.uk have revealed the six most sought-after destinations for a solo holiday. Alnwick scored fifth, largely due to its historic tourist attractions and ideal location nearby to the scenic Northumberland coastline.
1. Keswick (Lake District)
Solo travellers in Keswick can spend time exploring Derwentwater by boat, hiking to the top of Catbells for panoramic views, visiting the ancient Castlerigg Stone Circle or tackling Skiddaw or Scafell Pike. Photo: pixabay
2. Abergavenny (Monmouthshire)
Abergavenny, located in the heart of the Brecon Beacons, offers a variety of things to do for solo travellers seeking mix of nature, history and local culture during their stay. Photo: pixabay
3. Hereford (Herefordshire)
Hereford is full of iconic attractions for solo travellers such as, the historic Hereford Catherdral, Georgian Berrington Hall, as well as independent cafes, shops and markets. Photo: google
4. Harrogate (North Yorkshire)
North Yorkshire’s most famous spa town is the ideal location for solo travellers looking to unwind - from the historic steam rooms of the Harrogate Turkish Baths and peaceful strolls through the beautifully landscaped Valley Gardens and Harlow Carr Gardens. Photo: pixabay
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.