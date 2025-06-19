Award-winning business boss Tara Mackings has revealed her latest ‘game changer’ of a boost to help the disabled.

The Whitburn entrepreneur, who has cerebral palsy, is planning to do the Great North Run this year and said: “I believe we can all achieve our ability with the right support”.

‘I know only too well the daily fight families face for support’

Two years ago, she was awarded a British Empire Medal for services to the community in Tyne and Wear, particularly during the Covid pandemic.

TLC’s work has included supporting over 6,500 people in the region to break down barriers and champion ability over disability.

But Tara is now planning one of her biggest challenges. She will do the Great North Run on September 7.

‘I plan to walk over the finish line’

Since June last year Tara has used her own Sit to be Fit classes alongside the support of her PT trainer.

She said: “As a young Mam of two with the condition I know only too well the daily fight families face for support and the simple things in life.

“Being pushed in the run was not enough for me and I believe we can all achieve our ability with the right support and with that said I plan to walk over the finish line, I invite all my supporters to stand with me for changes in accessibility and support our mission.”

‘My parents always said, you are just Tara. You are just going to go out and do all these things. And I did’

The good news keeps on coming for Tara.

TLC has been granted charitable status, and Tara said it was ‘a pivotal moment for us. This recognition really does strengthen our ability to pursue our mission and build further sustainable partnerships. Charitable status will allow TLC to secure greater support from individuals, corporates, and foundations, enabling us to broaden our initiatives and expand our programs to reach more people in the community.”

TLC has also been announced as a finalist in the Not For Profit category of the 2025 Enterprise Vision Awards (EVAS), which is the UK’s largest celebration of women in business.

Amazing childhood memories on podcast

She told us: “My parents were always saying ‘you’re just Tara. You are just going to go out and do all these things. And I did.

“I’ve got photographic clippings of my dad pushing me in the Great North Run and along the seafront, but I can also remember the times when it was a challenge.’

Tara also reacted to the news of TLC’s charitable status and said: “We have built TLC around funding and donations, but this move really is a game-changer for us, even from enabling companies to adopt us as Charity of the Year.

“We’ve really have had great support over the years, but it really is time now to elevate our mission.Since receiving Charitable Status it’s great to see the support already, Powerhouse, KR Fitness and At One have all come on board as supporting partners, alongside Spanish City who have set up match funding to support the running costs of our accessible luxury caravan at Haven's Berwick Holiday Park.

“As we move into an exciting new chapter, we’d urge businesses to start conversations with the team as to how they can support our mission across the region.”