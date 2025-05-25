Youngers put on a Show at Northumberland County

By Jon Tait
Contributor
Published 25th May 2025, 12:34 BST
Updated 26th May 2025, 10:40 BST
The top four in the men's u18sThe top four in the men's u18s
The top four in the men's u18s
Wrestlers George and Aaron Younger met in the Cumberland and Westmorland u18s final at the Northumberland Show – and it was Aaron who took the bragging rights with the win.

Edward Younger placed fourth in what was a good day for the sporting family at Bywell, near Stocksfield.

Rothbury’s Jack Pringle won the u10s while Zac Robertson lifted the silverware in the u12 World Championship.

Booby Stewart won the boys u15 and Lucy Coulston the girls u15.

Lucy also took first place in the girls u18 competition.

News you can trust since 1854
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice