Youngers put on a Show at Northumberland County

The top four in the men's u18s

Wrestlers George and Aaron Younger met in the Cumberland and Westmorland u18s final at the Northumberland Show – and it was Aaron who took the bragging rights with the win.

Edward Younger placed fourth in what was a good day for the sporting family at Bywell, near Stocksfield.

Rothbury’s Jack Pringle won the u10s while Zac Robertson lifted the silverware in the u12 World Championship.

Booby Stewart won the boys u15 and Lucy Coulston the girls u15.

Lucy also took first place in the girls u18 competition.