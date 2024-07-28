Younger in another wresting final
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
George Younger was beaten into second spot at the Langholm Common Riding Cumberland & Wrestling contest by a giant Icelander named Porarrin.
The young Rothbury Academy star crossed the border and wrestled his way through to the u16 Final but had to settle for runners-up position after a physical encounter with the winner, who was one of six competitors from the land of ice and fire.
“There was a great wrestling ring, a responsive crowd and some great performances,” a CWWA official commented.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.