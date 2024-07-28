Younger in another wresting final

George Younger was beaten into second spot at the Langholm Common Riding Cumberland & Wrestling contest by a giant Icelander named Porarrin.

The young Rothbury Academy star crossed the border and wrestled his way through to the u16 Final but had to settle for runners-up position after a physical encounter with the winner, who was one of six competitors from the land of ice and fire.

“There was a great wrestling ring, a responsive crowd and some great performances,” a CWWA official commented.

