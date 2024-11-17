Young nets twice in Alnwick draw

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

In-form Chloe Young hit a double in Alnwick Town Ladies’ 2-2 draw at York Railway institute.

She tops the club scoring charts and it’s the second game in succession that she has netted twice.

New signing Abbie Dodds went straight into manager Peter Hately’s starting 11 after arriving from Bedlington Belles.

Town are second in the North East Regional Women’s Premier League, five points behind Chester-le-Street Town.

Hot-shot Chloe Young was back on the goal trail for Alnwick

The black and whites host bottom side Harrogate Town this weekend.

Morpeth Town Ladies, meanwhile, where involved in a thrilling game at Prudhoe Town which ended 6-6.

Orla Callaghan and Ellie Gilmore both struck twice with Faye Jardine and Rose McLean getting the others in a game that they led 5-4 at the break.

Town remain in second spot in the Northumberland Women’s Premier League behind Berwick Rangers.

Morpeth host Wallsend Boys Club this weekend while Rangers are back in action when Cramlington United visit the border town.