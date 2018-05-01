Young Harriers shine in NE Development League fixture

A record breaking 35 Alnwick Harrier Junior athletes represented the club at the first North East Youth Development League fixture of the season at Middlesbrough on Sunday.

As well as an experienced core of regulars the team has been boosted by a strong group of younger athletes who are now old enough to compete at this higher level.

Alnwick joined forces with Blyth Running Club for this competition and the combined enthusiasm of all the athletes contributed to a very successful day.

The throwers made an excellent start to the season with Ailsa Batley and Antje Hall managing first and second places in the U15 Javelin and Gregor Batley was first in the boys category.

Talia Thompson had a good day winning the shot putt and discus with Maddy Hall securing second place in both just behind her.

Finlay Telfer was the clubs only hammer thrower but threw a respectable 16.12m to finish in third place.

In the high jump Lauren Brown managed a personal best of 1.30m immediately after crossing the finish line of the 1500m to gain a well-earned joint second place. In the long jump Thea Scott placed highest in the U15 Girls event managing a good jump of 4.08m.

On the track there was most success in the middle distance races. Max Murray John ran a good 1500m to win his race in 5 min 16s.

Lauren Brown ran a personal best time of 5 min 9s setting a new club record in the girls 1500m to finish second in her race. Ollie Telfer, racing at U17 now, placed second in the 800m in a good 2 min 18s. Millie Breese (U15) also took a club record in the 800m finishing fourth in 2 min 34s.

In the sprint events Lauren Brown set another new club record winning her 300m race in an excellent time of 47.5s. There were also strong heats in the 100m and 200m by Thea Scott and Thomas Davison.

The day always concludes with the 4x100m relay race. Alnwick had excellent representation with their team mates from Blyth to almost fill every available age category. This commitment to the team highlighted the good spirited nature of the athletes involved.

In the final score at the end of the match Alnwick and Blyth finished in second place of the six composite teams just behind Gateshead Harriers.