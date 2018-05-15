Young Harriers impress at NE Track & Field Championships

Four Alnwick junior athletes competed at the weekend in the North East Track and Field Championships at Middlesbrough Sports Village.

The athletes are all in the first year of their age groups so were aiming for good performances rather than medals.

Ollie Telfer raced first in the U17 men’s 800m finishing fifth in a personal best time of 2min 15s, a new club record.

Lauren Brown competed next in the 1500m running an excellent race finishing strongly in sixth place. This improved on her own club record with an excellent time of 5min 0s. Later in the day Lauren also ran a personal best time of 46.95s in the 300m

Finlay Telfer had a slow start in the hammer with two no throws, however, he held his composure and managed a super personal best of 16m 93cm in round six to win the bronze medal.

Talia Thompson continued her excellent season by throwing 8.35m in the shot putt just short of her own club record. Talia finished in fourth place.

The Junior Harriers had an excellent day competing at the highest level.

* On Sunday three Harriers took part in the Sunderland City Half Marathon. First home in an amazing 12th place overall was Dominic Harris in a superb personal best at the distance, 1.20.43! Another Harrier to celebrate a pb at the half marathon distance was Laura McLean Jr in 1.55.40, whilst Jayne McKenna was home in 2.19.15.

Further down the country another three fromthe club took part in the Leeds Half Marathon. Annabel Lillico ran with her dad Jim and crossed the line in a splendid 1.45.48, the same time as Jim. John Ross also ran, finishing in 2.13.27.

The day before at Druridge Bay a number of Harriers were in action in the 5k parkrun. In fifth overall in a personal best of over 40 seconds was Allan Foggon, clocking a brilliant 19.36. Next home in 11th and winner of the male 55 category was Tim Falconer (20.45), whilst Jason Dawson was back in action finishing 21st (21.40)and David Barnes ran a course pb (21.42). For the ladies Alice Tetley-Paul was second finisher just outside her course best (22.17), whilst Carole Page won the 55 category (23.59), Jo Powell ran a pb (23.26) and Lorna Stephenson knocked another huge chunk off her course best (31.03).