Young Harriers compete in Minors Cross Country event

The Minors Cross Country Championship provides young runners aged 8 to 11 an opportunity to compete in a team competition against other clubs and schools in the region.

Alnwick Harriers only fielded one complete team this year at the event in Jarrow on Sunday but the Year 6 girls had a good race, led home by Molly Johnston. She was followed by Tess Hindmarsh, Tamsin Hutton Stott and Ava Findlay.

Harry Knox had an excellent race finishing in fifth place in the Year 6 boys competition, an excellent effort following his success on the previous day at Alwinton Show. In the Year 5 girls race Louise Syers and Jess Whalton ran well together with Louise finishing just ahead after a final sprint for the finish.

The Junior Harriers competed with great enthusiasm are sure to have more success throughout the season.

Despite the heavy rain nearly 90 junior and senior runners turnout out for the annual Alwinton Show Fell Race on Saturday. Alnwick Harriers fielded 15 brave runners with the 11 of them from the Junior section.

There was a brief interval in the heavy rain for the start of the Junior race and they all set off at an enthusiastic pace.

The first mile of the course is over relatively flat fields with a few gates to hurdle before the beginning of the main climb. Most competitors are reduced to a walk or crawl on the steepest section but the front runners could be seen to be still running as they entered the low cloud.

A good fast path for half a mile along the top of the climb leads the runners into a steep descent back into the fields below. By this stage Junior Morpeth Harrier, Daniel Dixon had developed an impressive lead and won the junior race by nearly two minutes a time that would have secured him second overall in the senior race!

Ollie Telfer was second home for Alnwick Harriers and then Max Murray John in fourth followed by Millie Breese who had an excellent race to finish in fifth as first girl.

There were some exceptional performances by the Alnwick runners but those who also stood out were Finlay Wilde in sixth and Under 11 runner Harry Knox in 11th place!

The four Senior runners raced next by which time the rain was falling hard. However, this didn’t deter their enthusiasm and although not as fast as first three Juniors Mike Telfer, Rob Murray John, Andrew Wilde and David Hindmarsh ran well to finish in the top half of the field of 63 strong field.

On Saturday there was double success for the club at the Druridge Bay Parkrun, thanks to victories by Steve Carragher and Carole Page. Steve was involved in a decent battle on the first lap round the lake but pulled away nicely to win comfortably in 17.53. Dominic Harris was fourth finisher and male 40 winner Phil Hall was 11th home. Carole Page was also a fairly easy winner of the ladies race, whilst Jo Powell was first female 45 home.

Elsewhere Kim Bronze clocked 28.57 at the Sheffield Hallam parkrun, Stu Bruce celebrated his 50th parkrun at Newbiggin By The Sea where he was round in 33.21 and Mark Hume finished the Gateshead Parkrun in 34.01.

The following day Nell Gair was in action at the Yorkshire Marathon. Nell should be over the moon with her pb time of 5.12.59. This was an improvement of over 50 minutes on last year.

Also that day Gay and Richard Eastoe travelled north to tackle the stunning Loch Rannoch Half Marathon. The couple ran together and finished in 2.09.58 and 2.09.59 respectively. Gay was 2nd female 60 and Richard was 3rd male 60.

Last weekend Kim Redpath aka Moralee was 38th at Keswick Parkrun in 23.13, Alice Tetley-Paul was 18th home and second female in 23.53 at Lyme Park, near Stockport.