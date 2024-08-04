Young birds racing from Thirsk
The Up North Combine’s second young bird race of the season was flown from Thirsk.
Trevor Shell’s birds from the Alnmouth HS had taken the first four positions in the Coquetdale Federation in the first weekend’s racing, and he was in with the first three back at Alnmouth again, with M. Straughan’s loft taking fourth, fifth and sixth.
Wilson and Gilliard were the winners at Chevington Drift, with Griffiths and son also in among the certificates, while Adam Nicol had the first six home at Alnwick.
Taylor, Son, and Bullock won at Amble with R & L Hume second and S. James clocking in third.
The young birds are racing from Worksop this weekend.
