Young Alnwick star picked for England trials
The young striker will take part in initial Stage One trials at Cochrane Park in Newcastle. Successful players will move to a Stage Two North v. Midlands game and the third and final stage takes place at the Castle Vale Stadium.
“It’s fantastic for Max and it’s fantastic for the club as well,” said delighted boss Richie Latimer.
“Very well done to Max – at the minute he’s probably been a little bit overused for us. He’s just turned 17 and he’s still learning the game and has done very, very well to get where he’s at.”
“Everyone at the club wishes him all the very best with the England trials, and hopefully we’ll see the benefit from it as well on the pitch.”
Town have been drawn away to Newcastle United u23s in the quarter finals of the Northumberland FA Senior Cup while Morpeth Town go to Newcastle University.
