Young Alnwick star picked for England trials

By Jon Tait
Contributor
Published 18th Oct 2024, 11:45 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Alnwick Town’s Max Monaghan has been selected to take part in England u18 Schoolboy trials.

The young striker will take part in initial Stage One trials at Cochrane Park in Newcastle. Successful players will move to a Stage Two North v. Midlands game and the third and final stage takes place at the Castle Vale Stadium.

“It’s fantastic for Max and it’s fantastic for the club as well,” said delighted boss Richie Latimer.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Very well done to Max – at the minute he’s probably been a little bit overused for us. He’s just turned 17 and he’s still learning the game and has done very, very well to get where he’s at.”

Everyone at Alnwick Town wishes Max Monaghan the very best in his England u18 schoolboy try-out.Everyone at Alnwick Town wishes Max Monaghan the very best in his England u18 schoolboy try-out.
Everyone at Alnwick Town wishes Max Monaghan the very best in his England u18 schoolboy try-out.

“Everyone at the club wishes him all the very best with the England trials, and hopefully we’ll see the benefit from it as well on the pitch.”

Town have been drawn away to Newcastle United u23s in the quarter finals of the Northumberland FA Senior Cup while Morpeth Town go to Newcastle University.

Related topics:EnglandNewcastle

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1854
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice