Young Alnwick star picked for England trials

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Alnwick Town’s Max Monaghan has been selected to take part in England u18 Schoolboy trials.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The young striker will take part in initial Stage One trials at Cochrane Park in Newcastle. Successful players will move to a Stage Two North v. Midlands game and the third and final stage takes place at the Castle Vale Stadium.

“It’s fantastic for Max and it’s fantastic for the club as well,” said delighted boss Richie Latimer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Very well done to Max – at the minute he’s probably been a little bit overused for us. He’s just turned 17 and he’s still learning the game and has done very, very well to get where he’s at.”

Everyone at Alnwick Town wishes Max Monaghan the very best in his England u18 schoolboy try-out.

“Everyone at the club wishes him all the very best with the England trials, and hopefully we’ll see the benefit from it as well on the pitch.”

Town have been drawn away to Newcastle United u23s in the quarter finals of the Northumberland FA Senior Cup while Morpeth Town go to Newcastle University.