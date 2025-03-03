Young Alnwick side beaten at Driffield

By Jon Tait
Contributor
Published 3rd Mar 2025, 10:15 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Alnwick RFC lost a half time lead for the second consecutive week as they went down 28-14 at Driffield.

They had been 14-7 up at the break in the Regional One North East clash but remain in sixth spot in the table, level on 53 points with Cleckheaton, despite the defeat.

Alnwick are back at Greensfield this Saturday when they take on tenth-placed Selby and head coach Michael van Vuuren will want to get them back on track after back-to-back losses on the road.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“The lads fought hard but all credit to Driffield, they were the better team on the day and their class at home shone through in the second half,” he admitted.

The blue and gold are back at home this weekendThe blue and gold are back at home this weekend
The blue and gold are back at home this weekend

“We had a few young faces in the group so the squad is learning some valuable lessons leading into next season.”

“As always, we will go back to the drawing board and continue to find ways to learn and grow,” he said.

“Selby are fighting hard to stay up so we expect a tough challenge. Our mindset is to focus on ourselves and make sure we put a performance together that we can be proud of.”

Related topics:AlnwickCleckheaton
News you can trust since 1854
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice