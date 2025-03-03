Young Alnwick side beaten at Driffield

Alnwick RFC lost a half time lead for the second consecutive week as they went down 28-14 at Driffield.

They had been 14-7 up at the break in the Regional One North East clash but remain in sixth spot in the table, level on 53 points with Cleckheaton, despite the defeat.

Alnwick are back at Greensfield this Saturday when they take on tenth-placed Selby and head coach Michael van Vuuren will want to get them back on track after back-to-back losses on the road.

“The lads fought hard but all credit to Driffield, they were the better team on the day and their class at home shone through in the second half,” he admitted.

“We had a few young faces in the group so the squad is learning some valuable lessons leading into next season.”

“As always, we will go back to the drawing board and continue to find ways to learn and grow,” he said.

“Selby are fighting hard to stay up so we expect a tough challenge. Our mindset is to focus on ourselves and make sure we put a performance together that we can be proud of.”