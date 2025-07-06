Yannick at the double in Alnwick friendly win

Skipper Yannick Aziakonou struck twice as Alnwick Town got their pre-season underway is superb fashion.

The black and whites were 5-1 winners over Division One Whickham at St. James’s Park with Scott Shepherd and Max Anderson also on the scoresheet in the run-out.

Although goalkeeper Matty Alexander has signed for NPL East side Ashington, the club have further retained the services of Jake Lowes, Michael Laws, Jaymie Shell, Luke Baston and Euan Potts as Richie Latimer retains the bulk of the side from last season.

Town play another friendly away at Coldstream this Saturday.

The club have been drawn away to Nelson in the Isuzu FA Vase First Qualifying Round, which is to be played on Saturday 23rd August.

Fellow Northern League Second Division side, new boys AFC Newbiggin, left it late to beat Rothbury 3-2 in their first leg stretcher.

Kyle Gilmour equalised in the 89th minute and Bobby Small hit a last-gasp winner for his second of the game.

A Newbiggin official described Tom Macpherson’s Northern Alliance First Division Hillmen as ‘impressive and organised’ as they posed a number of questions for the Seasiders.

The Reds play host to Newcastle Blue Star u21s on Saturday.

North Northumberland League side Wooler started their preparations with a 4-2 success against Coldstream Amateurs.

The Glendale outfit had James O’Neill (2), Ryan Cowans and Finley Tait on target and they go to Chirnside this weekend for another friendly fixture as the new management team of Aaron Scott and James Spencer get the side ready for the new campaign.