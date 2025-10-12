Wrestling results from Alwinton

The winning wrestlers at Alwinton Show.

Thomas Gibson beat Zak Singleton in the Cumberland & Westmorland all-weights wrestling contest at Alwinton Show.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rosie Hodgson won the Ladies’ Open contest, beating Lucy Coulston in the final.

The 14-stone male bout was won by Jack Brown and the 11 ½ stone male winner was Andrew Carlile.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Aaron Younger completed his fine season with a victory over Max Bates in the u21 male category, and Lucy Coulston picked up the honours in the u17 females.

She beat Maisie Gaff in the final, with 10-year-old Poppy Brown taking third place.

Christopher Harvey was the male u16 champion.

Jack Pedley took the best junior prize for his display beating Jack Pringle in the u12 category, with Jack Pringle winning the u10s, beating Robbie Brown in the final.

Robbie Brown also reached the u8 final, which was won by Reuben Thompson, with Florence Mcintyre and young Freddie Coe also competing.