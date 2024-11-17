Would Giroud believe it? Jackson hits double in Reds' 6-0 win

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

With his dark beard, James Jackson has the look of French striker Olivier Giroud about him – and after hitting a double in a 6-0 success against Willington Quay Saints, the veteran Rothbury midfielder has more goals this season.

The Los Angeles FC striker hasn’t hit the net in ten MLS games while Jackson’s two in four starts for the Hillmen puts him streets ahead of his Gallic doppelganger.

Reds hit-man and leading scorer Adam Baines converted an early penalty after Euan Gibson was fouled in the box then Dylan Adams fired in a superb free kick to extend the lead.

Jackson netted in the 29th and 34th minutes, putting away a Gibson ball and then finishing a flowing team-move as third-placed Rothbury hit top gear.

James Jackson in action for Rothbury

“I’m over the moon to be honest -we were going through a little rough patch the past few games and that was massive game to prove to ourselves that we are a decent team and we can play football,” said Jackson, who feels that the size of the squad at Armstrong Park is proving a big boost.

“It’s another tough test on Saturday and I’m sure there’ll be changes to the starting 11 again, but we need to take what we did into next week and into the rest of the season – and who knows where we could end up?”

James Allen capitalised on a defensive blunder to add the fourth in the 73rd minute and Evan McEwan combined with Andy Murray to finish things off four minutes later.

The Hillmen go to mid-table Wallsend Boys Club in Northern Alliance Division One on Saturday.

Morpeth’s Nathan Grant netted a late winner in an exciting encounter at Walker Central in Division Two.

They went behind as Central’s Luke Jamieson scored direct from a corner early on but goals from Liam Clavering and Damien Stevens turned things around for the yellow and blacks before the break.

Although an own goal saw Central level things up, Grant’s 80th minute strike ensured that Ross Donnelly’s side maintained second spot in the table.

North Sunderland enjoyed a comfortable 2-0 success over Newcastle Chemfica Independent at Seafields.

The Fishermen went ahead through Robbie Swordy in the 18th minute and never looked back with Ethan Balmbra adding a second just after the half hour as they dominated.

Morpeth will look to keep up the pressure on leaders Whitley Bay Sporting Club when they take on FC United of Newcastle at home on Saturday while North Sunderland go to Hexham in the Amateur Cup.