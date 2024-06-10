Wooler's Connor Cowens takes fourth spot at Britain's Strongest Man

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Connor Cowens tossed a 30kg weight over a height of 4m to win an event outright as he placed fourth overall in the u80kg category in the Britain’s Strongest Man competition.

The Wooler strongman scored a personal best of 300 kg for a single rep and took joint third spot with seven reps at 105kg.

Cowens strained and flexed his way to sixth with a 130kg farmers lift in 13.22 seconds, and lifted the 110, 120.130 and 140 kg sandbags as he took on the best in the country – and just missed out on the podium.

