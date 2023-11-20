Wooler Tennis Club holds special meeting as it hunts for new members
The club is a Community Amateur Sports Club that has been enjoyed by young and old throughout Glendale.
It has 30 members, but you don’t have to be a member to use one of the two recently refurbished courts or the small clubhouse.
The club has been in existence for more than 100 years and is in good shape financially, but it desperately needs new committee members.
Chair Fiona Smith said: “After many years of voluntary service, several committee members are retiring. No one queuing up to replace them.
“A Public Discussion is to be held on November 23 aiming to stimulate interest within the wider community.”
The club is hoping to find out what the community would like from a tennis facility and inspire some new volunteers.
The meeting is at No.1 High Street, Wooler, and starts at 7pm.