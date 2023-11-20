Wooler Tennis Club is holding a special meeting on Thursday in a bid to attract more volunteers and prevent it from having to close.

Wooler Tennis Club is holding a public meeting on Thursday as it looks for new volunteers. Picture: Hazel Rathbone.

The club is a Community Amateur Sports Club that has been enjoyed by young and old throughout Glendale.

It has 30 members, but you don’t have to be a member to use one of the two recently refurbished courts or the small clubhouse.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The club has been in existence for more than 100 years and is in good shape financially, but it desperately needs new committee members.

Chair Fiona Smith said: “After many years of voluntary service, several committee members are retiring. No one queuing up to replace them.

“A Public Discussion is to be held on November 23 aiming to stimulate interest within the wider community.”

The club is hoping to find out what the community would like from a tennis facility and inspire some new volunteers.