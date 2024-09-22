Wooler Strongman Connor Cowens to compete in USA
Cowens will jet out to the Alliant Energy Centre Coliseum in Madison, Wisconsin, in early December to take part in four days of events against the best on the planet - and hailed it as ‘one of my biggest achievements to date.’
“It’s dream come true,” said Cowens.
“When I first started this journey in 2021, to think a lad from Wooler could reach this level is just wild and I can’t thank everyone enough for all their support.”
“Not just my family and friends but my sponsors who have gone above and beyond to help me be able to get coaches, training equipment, pay for travel and just make things that bit easier so I can focus on doing the best I can,” he continued.
Cowens will compete in the u80kg category after receiving his invite.
Other competitors for the World’s Strongest Man at the Official Strongman Games haver taken part in regional contests and national qualifiers.
He will face the likes of Scotland’s Andrew Nicholson and Connor Dorrans, the Norwegians Lauris Grorud and Mads Even Bjorhiem as well as strongmen from the USA, South Korea, Wales, Canada and Australia.
He will also take on the current World’s Strongest man Chris Harper and former World’s Strongest man Tommy Lovell, while taking part at the same competition as some of the All-Time Greats of the sport, such as Mark Felix.
Cowens has been backed by local sponsors such as Sam Eales Mills at Top Cut barbers, Barry Guthrie at Guthrie plumbing, Wooler FC, where he used to play, Joe Hall at JH plumbing, The White Swan Hotel, Rosie Frater Pilates & Massage, Mark Anthony Punton at Marc Anthonys, Tristan Jeffrey of GO ELECTRIC - The Electric Bike Hire Company, Custom Xpress, and Ali Gilhome at A.M. Gilhome as Glendale has really rallied around him.
“If any other companies would be interested in sponsoring me on this mad journey, please feel free to get in touch,” said Cowens.
