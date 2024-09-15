Wooler CC promoted and looking to lift title

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Wooler zeroed in on the Division Six North title with a huge nine-wicket victory over Berwick seconds at the Brewery Oval.

A win over Monkseaton seconds at Glendale this Saturday in the final game will see them crowned champions.

Skipper Laurie Blackburn was 41 not out as Wooler chased down their target in only 17.4 overs after bowling Berwick all out for just 75 in 19.5 overs and secured promotion.

Although Ali Graham was caught by Luke Meakin off Mason Graham for 10, his superb performances at the crease this season have got him on top of the hall of fame with 546 – though team-mate Blackburn now just trails him by two in second spot.

Graham also leads the bowling charts with 34 wickets and he bowled 3-19 in the success over Berwick.

Robert Matthewson was 3-11 and is seventh in the charts, while Blackburn himself is in eighth. He took 2-22 in the win that sets up Wooler nicely for the silverware.

Tillside’s season in Division Two ended in defeat at Corbridge.

The Etal side had bowled the hosts all out for 176 with a couple of overs to spare but went down to 113 run loss as they could only muster 63 all out in response.

Wicket keeper Jamie Pick’s 39 was the best score and the bowling was led by Kenny Keddie who took 5-37.

Division Five North champions-elect Bedlington condemned Warenford to an 8-wicket defeat.

Warenford made 105 all out in 27.1 overs with the hosts coming in to make 109/2 by the 18th over.

They visit Backworth this weekend before the whites are put away.