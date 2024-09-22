Wooler are crowned cricket champions

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Laurie Blackburn ended the cricket season in some style – with a century and the Division Six North championship.

He also topped the batting hall of fame for the season with a total of 660 runs, just knocking his Wooler team-mate Ali Graham into second spot.

Graham was also second in the bowling charts with 34 wickets, just two behind Cramlington’s Stephen Parker.

Visitors Monkseaton had won the toss and elected to bat at the Brewery Oval, making 177/6 in the full 40 overs.

Wooler's successful championship side

Kevin Elliott made 51 before Martin Rutherford caught him from a Thomas Comber delivery while Dave Turnbull was 49 not out as they attempted to spoil the party.

Comber took 2-16 with the other Wooler wicket takers being Robert Matthewson with 2-24, Andrew Aitchison 1-32 and Blackburn himself 1-44.

He stepped out to the crease after tea and hit 116 from 119 balls including 17 that ran away to the boundary ropes in a superb opening partnership with Graham before finally being stumped by Mark Tunstall from an Antony Lion ball.

That saw Wooler on 158-1 when Thomas Burston walked out from the pavilion kitted up to join Graham and his four, knocked to the boundary during the six deliveries that he faced, along with his strike partner’s steady 44 from 93 deliveries faced, took Wooler to a nine-wicket win – and saw them lift the silverware.

Cramlington will join them in Division Five North next season, where Warenford finished fifth after an exciting 3-run win over Backworth.

Although Kevin Wilson and Bertie Spence both walked for ducks, a 54 from |Mike Thompson and undefeated scores of 65 from Brian Thompson and 71 from Kevin Greshon gave Warenford a total of 209/3.

Backworth’s run chase fell just short as they were 206/9 after the final delivery.

Ryan Waterhouse bowled 4-48 to top the hall of fame with 43 wickets a while Greshon took 2-38 in a game that had a heart-racing final over of cricket to end the season.

Mitford’s Joss Parker led the batting figures in the Division with a haul of 575.

Rock, however, are looking at going in the opposite direction down into Division Five North in most disappointing circumstances.

Washington conceded their game at Stocksfield, which handed the Tyne valley side the 30 points – and took them above Rock by just four points, putting them into the drop zone with Morpeth seconds.