Wins for Wooler golfers at Glendale Open day

Eric Laidler won the NNGL Open Day at Wooler.

The Wooler club golfer shot the best net with score of 40 while the gross competition was won by his team-mate Peter Moffat with a score of 28.

Albert Straughan of Alnmouth Village was second in the net and John Carss of Dunstanburgh third, while Warkworth’s Paul Clarke came second in the gross and Wooler’s Vince Bisset third as the locals put on a good show on their own course.

Warkworth top the NNGL Division One with 98 points from 10 games.

Goswick are second on 80 and Rothbury third, also on 80 points, as it heats up at the top.

The next Open Day is being played at Linden Hall on the 6th September.