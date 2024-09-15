Wins for Wooler and Rothbury in NNFL

By Jon Tait
Contributor
Published 15th Sep 2024, 19:53 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Wooler were 3-0 winners at Longhoughton Development in their North Northumberland League opener.

Gregor Sharp, Finley Tait and Liam Nesbit were on target in the comfortable success.

The Glendale side are at home to North Sunderland reserves on Saturday with a 1.30pm kick-off.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Swarland went down to a defeat in their second game as they took on Rothbury Reserves at Vyner Park.

The NNFL season is underwayThe NNFL season is underway
The NNFL season is underway

Jay Graham went clear to shoot the Reds ahead before the break.

They doubled their advantage when Joe Aynsley put the loose ball away during a scramble in the box from a corner.

Although Swarland, who were runners-up to Alnmouth United last season on goal difference, pulled one back, Aynsley put the gloss on the Rothbury victory as he went clear, rounded the keeper and rolled in his second.

Related topics:Wooler

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1854
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice