Wins for Wooler and Rothbury in NNFL
Gregor Sharp, Finley Tait and Liam Nesbit were on target in the comfortable success.
The Glendale side are at home to North Sunderland reserves on Saturday with a 1.30pm kick-off.
Swarland went down to a defeat in their second game as they took on Rothbury Reserves at Vyner Park.
Jay Graham went clear to shoot the Reds ahead before the break.
They doubled their advantage when Joe Aynsley put the loose ball away during a scramble in the box from a corner.
Although Swarland, who were runners-up to Alnmouth United last season on goal difference, pulled one back, Aynsley put the gloss on the Rothbury victory as he went clear, rounded the keeper and rolled in his second.
