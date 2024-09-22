Wins for Berwick and Morpeth in Northumberland Women's Premier League
Patterson, who had been out with a broken hand that she suffered in pre-season, was back in the black and gold shirt and the skipper netted in the 79th minute to mark her comeback.
Rangers had already established a good lead by that point with top-scorer Michelle Stewart adding another four to her total.
The deadly number nine got her name on the scoresheet in the 11th, 18th, 21st and 55th minutes.
If she could keep the hat-trick match balls after, Stewart would have long run out of space on her mantlepiece and her team-mates hands would be as sore as Patterson’s from signing them.
Fellow promoted side Morpeth Town Ladies maintained their unbeaten start to the campaign with a 3-2 success at Wallsend Boys Club that kept them on top of the table.
Faye Jardine, Orla Callaghan and Emma Hallowell scored for Town in the success.
