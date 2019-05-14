Wins for Alnmouth, Alnwick and Warkworth 1sts in league

Alnmouth, Alnwick and warkworth 1sts all won their games in the Northumberland & Tyneside Cricket League on Saturday.

Alnmouth & Lesbury 1sts won by eight wickets in their home match against Lintz in Division 1. Lintz were all out for only 94 with Johnny Forster their top scorer on 17, Nick Denton taking 4-33 and Dushan Hemantha 3-43. In reply, Alnmouth chased it down in only 15 overs at 95-2 with Paul Straker on 44 not out and Hemantha on 34 not out.

Alnwick 1sts also won by eight wickets away to Blyth 1sts in Division 2. Andy Clarke was 33 not out for the home side, but they could only manage 84 all out with Jonathan Roxburgh taking 5-13. Alnwick took 29 overs to chase it down at 85-2 with Andrew Scott 36 not out and opener Michael Brewis 34 not out.

Tillside 1sts lost by 121 runs at home to Greenside 1sts. Yash Lay hit a century (118) as Greenside opened up with 241-6 in their 40 overs, Cameron McGregor taking 3-53. In reply, a Tillside struggled to 120 all out with Sean Wales on 35 and Jamie Pick on 33 not out.

Warkworth 1sts won by 107 runs when they faced Whitley Bay 1sts away in Division 3.

Karman Mansoor top scored with 77 as Warkworth put on 191-7 in 45 overs, with Jay Virpura claiming 4-52.

Whitley Bay, in reply, were all out for only 84with Ivan pearson their top scorer on 16. Martin Clark claimed 5-8 off his ten overs and there were two wickets for William Pringle.

Alnmouth & Lesbury 2nds suffered an eight wicket away defeat against Blagdon 1sts. Rich Neil was 40 not out, but there wasn’t a lot of support and the innings slipped to 73 all out with Cameron Hedgeley claiming 4-14. Blagdon ran it down in 17 overs with opener atom Lakey on 44 not out.

In Division 5, Alnwick 2nds won by 54 runs at home to Monkseaton 1sts. Bradley Spiers hit 55 and Matthew Straker 22 as Alnwick out on 162-7 in their 40 overs, with three bowlers taking two wickets apiece. Richard Ord was 71 not out for the visitors, but Monkseaton were reduced to 108-9 in reply with Alan Straker taking 3-29.

Warenford won at home by ten wickets to Blagdon 2nds in Division 5. Stuart Dick hit 59 as Blagdon made 134 all out, with Kevin Thompson taking 4-5 and Brian Thompson 3-4. In reply, Waren openers Dan Patterson and Brian Thompson were 70no and 48no respectively, reaching their target in the 30th over.

Tillside 2nds lost by nine wickets away to Ulgham 1sts. James Whittle hit 28 and Mark Dawson 24 as Tillside posted 86 all out with three wickets each for Darrell Campbell, David Loxham and Ian Harrison. Ulgham got over the line in 23 overs with Colin Tait on 34 not out and Max Stenburg on 22 not out.

Wooler found themselves without a game when Howick conceded their home fixture in Division 6.

Warkworth 2nds lost by 33 runs at home to Stobswood 2nds. Antony Wingfield hit 65 and top scored as Stobswood pot on 167-8 in their innings, with Connor Lee taking 3-66. Warkworth were all out for 134 in reply with John Briggs top scoring on 29. Four Stobswood bowlers each took two wickets.

Rock won by 48 runs when they faced Berwick 2nds at home. Opener Andrew Bottomer scored a fine 96 as his side posted 186 all out with Sam Straughan and James Exley taking three wickets apiece. Mark Woodcock hit 86 for Berwick in reply, but his side slipped to 138 all out with two wickets each for Thomas Parkinson and Paul Roberts.

Embleton won by ten wickets at home to Ulgham 2nds. The visitors batted first and were all out for only 69 with Simon Urwin on 11. Cameron Thorp took 5-20 for Embleton, who in reply won without the loss of a wicket with Gary Davison 49 not out and Paul,Carss 15 not out.

* Fixtures for Saturday (May 18) are:

Div 1 - Ryton 1sts v Alnmouth & Lesbury 1sts. Div 2 - Alnwick 1sts v Bedlington 1sts; Blue Flames 1sts v Tillside 1sts. Div 3 - Alnmouth & Lesbury 2nds v Berwick 1sts; Warkworth 1sts v Blagdon 1sts. Div 5 - Bates Cottages 2nds v Warenford; Bedlington 2nds v Alnwick 2nds; Tillside 2nds v Morpeth 2nds. Div 6 - Berwick 2nds v Warkworth 2nds; Stobswood 2nds v Embleton; Ulgham 2nds v Howick; Wooler v Rock.