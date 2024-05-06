Win for Tillside Ladies

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Caitlin Corrigan bowled two overs and took 3-5 as Rock were 29 all out. Holly Drew was 3-7 and Chloe Ferguson 2-6.

An unbeaten batting partnership of Lauren Adams and Jo Dixon with them both on 8 runs saw Tillside take 15 points.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Opener Leigh Randall was caught on 9 after hitting one boundary, wicket keeper Amanda Hindmarsh walked lbw for 1 and Holly Drew was bowled by Molly Roberts for 2 as they ran up 30 for 3.

The Ladies then played their first softball game of the season at Bates Cottages, followed by a hardball friendly against their hosts.

“The whole team put on a good batting display with sixes and good running between the stumps to chase down the total and come out winners,” Amanda Hindmarsh commented.

Tillside men’s first XI fixture at Cowgate Sports was off, as was the seconds fixture at home to Blagdon Park. The first team are scheduled to host Seaton Burn this weekend.

The seconds travelled to second-placed Bates Cottages 2nd in Division 5 North on Bank Holiday Monday and won by 47 runs.

Tillside were 132 all out from 33.2 overs while Bates Cottages were 85 all out from 28 overs.

David Todd top scored with 46 and Will Moore chalked up 23 while Todd also led the bowling figures taking 3-3 from just two overs – and one of those was a maiden.