Win for Singleton at sodden Thropton Show

Published 21st Sep 2025, 16:17 BST
Updated 22nd Sep 2025, 08:48 BST
Zak Singleton (in red) won the All-Weights at Thropton Show
Zak Singleton secured the All-Weights Cumberland and Westmorland wrestling title at a rain-swept Thropton Show.

Singleton beat Keith Younger in the final, with Ed Younger finishing third.

Charlie Carlyle was the 13 stone champion after beating Ed Younger and Lucy Coulston threw Caitlyn Morris to take the silverware in the Ladies’ bout.

Coulston also won the girls u15 contest, with Jack Potter taking first spot in the boys u15 competition.

Ed Younger was beaten into second spot by George Younger in the u18s.

Jack Pringle’s fine season continued with wins in both the u10 and u12 contests, and George Taylor beat Robbie Brown in the u8 final.

The final wrestling contests of the season take place at Alwinton Show on the 11th October.

