Wilson knocks half century in Warenford win
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Kevin Wilson’s 58 helped Warenford to a 137-run victory over lowly Warkworth seconds in Division Five North.
Wilson struck eight boundaries before he went lbw to Adam Jobson while Darren Thompson knocked a 45 that included five 4s and two 6s before he was bowled by Oliver Bremner as the visitors chalked up 225/7.
Michael Thompson bowled 4-7 from six overs, that included three maidens, as Warkworth were all out for 88 in response.
Skipper Ben Briggs, wicket keeper Mark Willey and Bremner all hit 21 apiece.
Warenford host Bedlington seconds this weekend while Warkworth seconds go to Bates Cottages seconds.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.