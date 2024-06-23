Wilson knocks half century in Warenford win

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Kevin Wilson’s 58 helped Warenford to a 137-run victory over lowly Warkworth seconds in Division Five North.

Wilson struck eight boundaries before he went lbw to Adam Jobson while Darren Thompson knocked a 45 that included five 4s and two 6s before he was bowled by Oliver Bremner as the visitors chalked up 225/7.

Michael Thompson bowled 4-7 from six overs, that included three maidens, as Warkworth were all out for 88 in response.

Skipper Ben Briggs, wicket keeper Mark Willey and Bremner all hit 21 apiece.