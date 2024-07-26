Wicky Ned lands a Time Greyhound Nutrition Northern Flat double for the Fenwicks

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

It was a family affair at Newcastle Stadium on Thursday evening as Ashington-based Jimmy Fenwick scooped the Time Greyhound Nutrition Northern Flat for a second year running.

Supported by wife Mel and daughters Hannah and Lauren, professional trainer Jimmy watched on as kennel star Wicky Ned won the £12,500 grand final from runner-up Slingshot Sam and third-placed Romeo Crossfire.

Although he is still yet to turn two years old, the win marked Wicky Ned’s second Category One success of his career – the highest grade of UK greyhound racing. The August ’22 puppy also won an invitational on English Greyhound Derby final night, meaning he has won over £32,500 in prize money.

Lauren, Hannah, Mel and Jimmy Fenwick with kennel star Wicky Ned.

Despite missing the break, the son of Ballycowen Lucy paced up well to the first bend to lead and win by two-and-three-quarter lengths.

Jimmy described Wicky Ned’s win as a huge reward for his family’s dedication to caring for their dogs 365 days a year. And it was made extra special as the win added to the Fenwick family’s positive run in the competition after the now retired Brookside Richie won last year.

“This means the world to the whole family,” said Jimmy. “It was another sensational run, he didn’t break best, but he paced up really well to make the first bend in front.

“From there, he was always going to be hard to catch and ran on well after coming off the final bend.

“It was a competitive final, and any of them could’ve won the race in truth. You always want to do well in Category One competitions, especially your home ones.

“Brookside Richie gave us all a huge buzz last year so to replicate that again was special. Wicky Ned has been an outstanding greyhound since he arrived at the kennel in March.

“He’s won two Category One competitions and an invitation. He’s still only a puppy so has a lot to learn, but he’s stepped into all-age racing well and ran fantastic through the competition.

“All the family were trackside apart from our son, who stayed at home with the dogs. He would’ve been running around the house with his arms in the air!”

Ian Walton, general manager at Newcastle Stadium, congratulated the Fenwicks following their Northern Flat double and thanked sponsor Time Greyhound Nutrition for its support of the competition.

“It’s a great, local, success story which happened in front of a really strong and supportive crowd,” said Ian. “The Fenwicks dedicate their lives to their dogs and you could see how much the win meant to them when Wicky Ned crossed the line – it was a special victory.

“Our thanks go to Time Greyhound Nutrition for its generous sponsorship of this year’s Northern Flat and the team’s attendance throughout the competition.

“Each of the first three greyhounds to cross the line are fed using Time Greyhound Nutrition products, which is testament to the strong relationship it holds with our trainers.”

Wicky Ned’s success wasn’t the only home victory on the night as Tom Heilbron’s Untold Ruble landed the Arena Racing Company Angel of the North.

After producing the fastest sectional of the night, Heilbron’s two-year-old pulled clear of her rivals to win the £7,500 prize by three-and-one-quarter lengths with Leighas Dream and Coppice Ella in second and third respectively.

There were also Category Three wins for Heilbron’s Romeo Jackson and George Stark’s Westforth Sadie.

Greyhound racing continues at Newcastle Stadium through the year on Thursday evenings plus Friday and Saturday afternoons. Racing on Thursdays begins at 6.37pm with Fridays starting at 2.36pm and Saturdays 2.29pm.