Whittingham pupils on the ball at rugby tournament
Pupils from Whittingham School had a fantastic day of rugby last week when they took part in a tournament at Kingston Park in Newcastle.
Monday, 01 July, 2019, 09:46
The event was against schools from Northumberland, Newcastle and Cumbria and the pupils had an enjoyable time taking in all the surroundings.
Past pupil Tom Penny sent a good luck message via Twitter to the children prior to the day which boosted their confidence enabling the four teams taking part to win the majority of their games.