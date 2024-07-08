Wet weather puts a dampener on local cricket
Alnmouth & Lesbury’s game at Division One basement side Ashington Rugby was a washout.
They now host fourth-placed Consett in a big match at Hipsburn this Saturday.
Rhys James ran up 55 and skipper Michael Phillips 36 for Warkworth as they drew at home to Cowgate Sports in a reduced 45 over game that again fell foul of the downpours.
Warkworth travel to Seaton Burn this weekend.
It was the same story at Rock in Division Four as lashing rain put a stop to their game against Ashington Rugby second with the visitors on 29/3 in the 13th over.
Rock make the long trip to Consett seconds on Saturday.
Embleton must have wished it had rained harder at Mitford as they slumped to 61 all out in Division Five North. The hosts responded with 63/1 in 11.4 overs.
Alnwick 2nds were 31-run victors at Warenford with wicket keeper Mark Humphreys top scoring with 43 in their 156/9 total before they the hosts were 125/9 in their 40 overs.
Warenford’s Ryan Waterhouse bowled a superb 4-26.
