West Nautical sponsors the ProAM golf day at Matfen Hall with media partner Portfolio Magazine

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

On Wednesday 19 June 2024, 43 pro’s and 129 amateur golfers joined West Nautical at the stunning Matfen Hall for the annual ProAM tournament. They were also joined by Aston Workshop and Carmoto who brought a selection of classic and supercars for the day.

The ProAM pairs together professional and amateur golfers to play an 18-hole competition with amazing prizes up for grabs including £10,000 for a hole in one prize and £3000 for the leading professional. The teams also had the opportunity to enjoy a 9-hole Par 3 competition before the main event, where they had the opportunity to win some amazing prizes. West Nautical also ran a raffle competition alongside, where players could win an overnight stay with breakfast and a four ball at Matfen Hall.

The event included breakfast on arrival and a barbecue upon the players return to the clubhouse. This year, Matfen Hall had a lovely stretch tent for the hospitality which was thoroughly enjoyed by the players as they were blessed with beautiful weather for this fantastic event.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Alex Dixon from the City of Newcastle Golf Clubhouse won the professional event by scoring an amazing 6 under par, 42 stableford points and won the £3000 prize. Thomas Rowland was close behind with 40 points as well as Craig Goodfellow and Kyle Marklew both scoring 39 points.

The West Nautical Team at Matfen Hall

Team Vickers Bet won the team event scoring a superb 19 under par with 91 points with team Mark Ridley close behind scoring 88 points. Team Stephen Kyle scored 87 points, team Martyn Jobling scored 85 points and last but not least Team Ally Hall scored 84 points.

The teams started arriving from 7:15am in preparation for their tee off times, with the first team tee-ing off at 8:30am and each team following 9 minutes later.

Competitions on the day included longest drive and closest to the pin. The hole in one prize was an amazing £10,000 which was sadly not won on the day. However, one of the players came extremely close driving their ball, which landed about a foot away from the hole. Everyone was watching with bated breath at this point.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

North East / North West PGA said a special thanks to West Nautical for sponsoring the day, which is set to be one of the biggest PGA events in this region this year.

The West Nautical Team at Matfen Hall

Geoff Moore, MD of West Nautical said “We were thrilled to sponsor this year’s ProAM. The event was thoroughly enjoyed by all the entrants, with the addition of the glorious sunshine combined with the beautiful backdrop of Matfen Hall, we are all already looking forward to next year. Thank you to Portfolio magazine for partnering with us on this event, we always enjoy working with them and love reading their magazines.”

About West Nautical:

West Nautical is a full-service superyacht company providing services including sales, charter, yacht management and crew recruitment with their head offices located in Jesmond and Team Valley in the North East.

Under the company umbrella, there are now three brands with West Nautical being the company focusing on yacht sales and charter and Nautical Management Services is the companies yacht management division and the latest company was previously known in the North East as Storrar Marine, which was purchased by West Nautical in 2024 and re-launched as Marine Chandlery in June.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The West Nautical Team at Matfen Hall

Local businessman, Geoff Moore, started West Nautical in the UK in 2014 after an incredible career at sea on both commercial ships and superyachts and has grown the company into what it is today.

Read about West Nautical's exclusive 7-day golfing and yacht charter itinerary in Mallorca here: https://westnautical.com/destination/golf-and-yachting-holiday-in-mallorca/