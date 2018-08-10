Weightman through to European Championships 1500m final

Laura Weightman (blue and white vest) on the home straight in her heat this morning. Picture taken from the BBC
Laura Weightman (blue and white vest) on the home straight in her heat this morning. Picture taken from the BBC

Northumberland’s Laura Weightman says she can’t wait for Sunday’s 1500m European Championships final, after coming through her first-round race this morning.

The 27-year-old finished second in 4:08.74 in the second heat to keep her medal-winning dreams alive.

The Morpeth Harrier, from Lesbury, ran a calm, comfortable and controlled race, doing just what was required to book her spot in the final.

Speaking to the BBC afterwards, Weightman, who is coached by Steve Cram, said: “I always get nervous with the heats. I have run well this year, but I want to be competitive here and I wanted to get the heats out of the way.

“But it was a nice, sensible, relaxed run and I am through to the final and I can’t wait, I am really excited.”

Fellow British runner Laura Muir is also through to the final, after winning the first heat in 4:09.12.

Sunday’s final starts at 7pm (GMT) and the BBC will have coverage of the race.