Weekend of mixed fortunes for top local sides in cricket league

It was a weekend of mixed fortunes for the top sides in the Northumberland & Tyneside Cricket League.

There were wins for both Alnwick 1sts and Warkworth 1sts, but Alnmouth & Lesbury 1sts and Tillside 1sts both lost.

Alnmouth & Lesbury 1sts went down to a narrow 12-run defeat away to Newcastle City in Division 1.

Newcastle batted first and put on 174-8 in their 50 overs with Sadeep Padmalaya on 46, Palav Kumar on 32 and Shahid Khan on 31.

Dushan Hemantha took 4-47 for Alnmouth, who in reply were 162 all out in the 50th over with Tom Vickers on 45 and Callum Batey on 30. Three Newcastle bowlers claimed three wickets apiece.

Alnwick 1sts won by eight wickets away to Cowgate 1sts in Division 2.

Cowgate were 120 all out with their top bat on 21, David Wright claiming 3-37.

Alnwick (123-2) took 39 overs to chase it down with Max Harrison on 54.

Tillside 1sts went down to a 49-run defeat at home to Blyth 1sts in Division 1.

Blyth were all out for 104 with Gary Quinn on 22, Calum Bickerton and Sean Wales both taking three wickets.

It seemed an easy target, but Tillside were all out for only 55 with Bickerton on 27 no, Andy Kemp took 5-20.

Warkworth 1sts won by six wickets in their Division 3 match away to Bomarsund.

Bomarsund were all out for only 76 with Adam Gardner their top scorer on 21. Adam Hall took a match-winning 7-25 for Warkworth, who in reply, reeled off 78-4 in 17 overs with Scott Gibson on 31.

Alnmouth & Lesbury 2nds won by 107 runs at home to Newcastle City 2nds in Division 4.

Peter Robinson hit 86, Archie Elder 68 and Lukas Robinson 45 as Alnmouth out on 243-6. City were 136 all out in reply with Saqab Khalid on 32, Cameron Batey taking 3-24.

Alnwick 2nds won by 36 runs at home to Ulgham 1sts in Division 5 (North).

Alnwick were 158-9 with Lee Driver on 35 not out and Michael Kirkup and Matthew Stewart both on 34.

Darrell Campbell took 3-15 for Ulgham, who in their innings were 122 all out in 45 overs with Roy Haygarth on 30 and Colin Tait on 29. Kirkup and Stewart both took three wickets apiece.

Tillside 2nds lost by 67 runs away to Blagdon 2nds.

Blagdon were 156 all out with Adam Robson on 58, Craig Robertson taking 4-26 and Mark Dawson 3-25.

Tillside were all out for 87 in 27 overs in reply with Cameron McGregor on 35 not out, Alex Higgins taking 4-16 for Blagdon.

Warenford won by eight wickets at home to Seaton Burn 2nds.

The visitors batted first and made 178 all out with Keith Ashforth top scoring on 37. Bertie Spence took 3-28 for Warenford, who in reply, chased it down in 41 overs at 181-2 with Brian Thompson on 66 not out and Michael Cairns on 57.

Wooler won by 12 runs away to Rock. Andrew Aitchison hit a century (108 not out) as the Glendale side opened up with a score of 157-8 off their 40 overs, three Rock bowlers taking two wickets apiece.

In reply, Andrew Bottomer top scored with 68 as the home side edged towards their target, but they fell short at 145-9 after their 40 overs, Robert Matthewson claiming 4-10.

Warkworth 2nds won by 53 runs when they beat Stobswood 2nds at home.

In a low scoring game, Warkworth were all out for 89 (39 of which were extras) with opener Graham Huitson their top scorer on 24.

Paul Robertson took 4-23 for Stobswood, who in reply must have fancied their chances.

But with Adam Jobson taking 6-21 and Ben Briggs 4-13 they found themselves all out for only 36 with only one bat. Josh Robison in double figures, only just on ten.

Howick lost by a narrow seven runs when they faced Ashington Rugby 2nds at home.

Chris Harwood hit 74 and Stuart Rosser 46 as the rugby boys put on 174-5 with Richard Elliott taking 3-30.

Adam Riley hit 58 as Howick came up short at 167-9 in their 40 overs, Trevor Elliott taking 3-33.

* Fixtures for the Northumberland & Tyneside Cricket League for Saturday, September 1 are:

Consett 1sts v Alnmouth & Lesbury 1sts; Blyth 1sts v Alnwick 1sts; Leadgate 1sts v Tillside 1sts; Warkworth 1sts v Berwick 1sts; Alnmouth & Lesbury 2nds v Clara Vale 1sts; Alnwick 2nds v Blagdon 2nds; Bedlington 2nds v Warenford; Tillside 2nds v Percy Main 2nds; Berwick 2nds v Warkworth 2nds; Embleton v Ulgham 2nds; Kirkley 1sts v Rock; Monkseaton 1sts v Wooler; Stobswood 2nds v Howick.