Wee 'Gers beaten at Blue Brazil in season finale

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A second half double condemned Berwick Rangers to defeat on the final day of the season.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But with their Lowland League status already assured, manager Kevin Haynes’ side were only really playing for pride.

The black and gold went behind at Cowdenbeath when Zeke Cameron won a penalty ten minutes after the break and Shay Burke stepped up to convert it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Blue Brazil sealed the points in the 70th minute when Daryl Healy struck.

Berwick will now look to build for next season

The result left Berwick in 16th spot, two points clear of Gala Fairydean and level on 33 with Gretna 2008, to end a season that they’ll want to forget.

The relegation spot from the Lowland League has yet to be decided as basement side Broomhill’s game against Civil Service Strollers was postponed and they’ll now meet on Friday night.

Broomhill trail Gala by three points and have a nine-goal difference deficit to make up if they are to survive – while Berwick will just be pleased that it’s now no concern of theirs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Haynes told the club’s media team that his first few months in the job had been ‘interesting, challenging and enjoyable’ as he steered them to safety.

“Berwick’s a good club and I’m privileged to be working here – it’s a good group of players and they’ve been a joy to work with as well,” reflected the former striker.

Berwick’s 32 goals for return was the lowest in the League and their -41 goal difference was also the worst – but since Haynes took charge the side were hard to beat, with five clean sheets picked up.

“We wanted to get across our ideas and we wanted to put a bit of belief into the team. Bad players don’t play at this level – good players play at this level and it’s a very challenging League and first and foremost you have to be a good player.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“So, it was just having the players believe that and start picking up points and, ultimately, that’s what we’ve done.”

“We’re speaking to players and meeting players and putting together what we think is a competitive squad. That’s been going on for weeks – it makes life a bit easier now we know which League we’re going to be in as players are more receptive to joining now. Hopefully we can start getting signatures on paper and make it quite a comfortable summer.”