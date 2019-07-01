web
Alnmouth & Lesbury 1sts won by four wickets in their away match against Stocksfield in Division 1 of the Northumberland & Tyneside League on Saturday.
Stocksfield batted first and put on 179-9 with Steven Henderson on 30 their top scorer, Dushan Hermantha taking 4-34. In reply, Alnmouth chased it down in 42 overs at 182-6 with Hermantha on 54 and Jonathan Craig’s on 50. Ryan Chamberlain took 3-49.
Alnwick 1sts won by 101 runs away to Greenside in Division 2. Jamie Guy hit 96 as Alnwick posted 259-6, Greenside were all out for 158 in reply with Yash Lay on 83, David Wright taking 5-53.
Tillside 1sts lost narrowly by two runs away to Ponteland 1sts. Pont were all out for 99 with Jonathan Appleby on 23, Sean Wales and Luke Dickson both taking 3-19. However, with Ian Smart taking a match-winning 7-34, Tillside were all out for 97.
In Division 3, Alnmouth & Lesbury 2nds won by eight wickets at home to Cramlington 1sts. The visitors were only 79 all out with Lukas Robinson taking 3-18. Alnmouth needed only 16 overs to reach their target at 80-2 with Archie Elder on 35 not out.
Warkworth won by 110 runs at home to Corbridge 1sts. Ian Clough was 55 not out as Warkworth put on 202-9, Chris Fowler taking 3-43. Doug Potts bettered that with 4-27 as Corbridge were reduced to 92 all out.
Alnwick 2nds won by ten wickets at home to Ulgham 1sts in Division 5. Roy Haygarth hit 35 as Ulgham were 92 all,out, with Alan Straker claiming 4-11. In reply, Bradley Spiers was 48 not out and Michael Kirkup 38 not out as Alnwick scored 93 without loss.
Warenford had a seven wicket away win over Cramlington 2nds. Darren Seddon was 97 not out for the home side, who posted 187-4. In their innings, Gordon Stephenson was 89 not out as Waren replied with 190-3.
Embleton won by ten wickets away to Ulgham 2nds. The home side were out for only 59, with Hedley Grey taking 5-10. Embleton chased it down in only nine overs at 62 without loss.
Warkworth 2nds beat Howick by four wickets. Oliver Tulip hit 47 as Howick made 163-7. Warkworth had to wait until the last ball to achieve victory with Chris Glass on 44, Steven Anderson on 40 and Graham Hutson on 37.