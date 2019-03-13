Weather holds for day’s racing at Ratcheugh

The College Valley & North Northumberland Hunt held their annual point-to-point race fixture at Ratcheugh, Alnwick on Sunday.

The weather held up and the event attracted 40 entries from around the country with several top jockeys chasing the points on offer.

Almost nine years after making his debut, Distime (George Chatterton) showed that he still retains plenty of energy aged 13 with a sixth career win in the Club Members’ Conditions race for novice riders.

Distime won by two and a half lengths from Gingili (Luca Morgan) and Sealous Scout (Joe Williamson).

Frankies Fire (Nick Orpwood) took the Restricted race by a seven lengths margin from Rushour Ryan (Sarah Fenwick), whilst Winged Crusader (Annie Waugh) clinched the Champion Horse Award, carrying a £500 first prize, whilst winning the Ladies’ Open race. The 11 year-old cruised home eight lengths clear of Roderick Random (Charlotte Dun).

Another experienced campaigner, Scarlet Fire (Lyall Hodgins) got back to winning ways in the Men’s Open race. The 12 year-old battled back to secure a victory by a neck over Local Show (William Humphrey) after being briefly headed in the run-in.

Lyall is now the new leader in the Northern Area Novice Riders’ Championship.

Nick Orpwood completed a double on Specialarrangement in the Open Maiden race. The five year-old warmed to the task to claim a three length success over Emory (William Humphrey). Trained near Wooler, this was a very popular winner on the day.

The concluding two-miles Flat race saw King Erik (Emma Todd) trounce his seven rivals to win by 14 lengths over Tip Stream (Nick Orpwood) and Rumble B (William Humphrey) a further five lengths adrift.