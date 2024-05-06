Weather disrupts the Bank Holiday sports programme
A number of matches were cancelled throughout Northumberland due to the waterlogged state of the pitches following a thunderstorm and downpour last Saturday.
Alnwick’s Division One game at Washington was called off while the 2nd XI home fixture against Civil Service was also unplayable.
The top division game at Longhirst between Morpeth and Ponteland was another that fell victim to the weather, as did Alnmouth & Lesbury 2nds at Cramlington and Stobswood Welfare’s match at Swalwell.
Tillside’s game at Cowgate Sports was off while frustrated Wooler have been trying to get their cricket season started for a month now, and the rain caused a fourth straight postponement against Ulgham.
Warkworth’s 2nd XI fixture at Castle Green was off, as was Berwick’s 2nd XI game at the Pier Field, as well as Mitford 2nd’s against Monkseaton.
The Bank Holiday Monday fixtures didn’t fare much better as Alnwick’s first XI game against Ponteland at Weaver’s Way was cancelled, as was Berwick 2nds match against Whitley Bay.
The football also saw some disruption as Amble’s Northern Alliance Second Division fixture at Hazlerigg Victory was off to add to their fixture backlog while Alnwick Town had to switch their Premier Division fixture from Alnwick to Coach Lane in Longbenton in order to get it played.
Berwick Rangers women’s match at Heddon United in the Northumberland Division One was another that will have to be rescheduled. Rangers are scheduled to play at Whitley Bay on Wednesday evening (8th May).