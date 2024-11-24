Weather disruption hits Berwick Rangers fixture

The decision was made to postpone despite MKM Shielfield being playable

A late decision to call off Berwick Rangers’ Lowland League fixture against Cowdenbeath divided opinion.

While the pitch was deemed fit and playable following an inspection, the match was pulled due to travelling issues for the Fife side and their fans.

But with many of the Blue Brazil’s followers and travelling Berwick fans already in the town, a number took to social media to voice their support or criticism.

Berwick boss Thomas Scobbie and his players were among those who were left shaking their heads after the call was made.

“We were obviously quite frustrated that the game was called off considering the amount of work the people at the club put in to get the pitch playable,” he said.

The Borderers take on Hearts B in a re-arranged Lowland League game at MKM Shielfield this Saturday.

The two sides share identical records of 5 wins, 4 draws, and 8 losses with the capital youngsters having a better goal difference – the Maroons putting the skids on a run of poor form by beating Broxburn Athletic 1-0 last Friday night.

“We’re really looking forward to the Hearts game. It will be a tough test as they are a good side, but we feel we can be really positive in our performance and look to take the three points,” said the manager.

“The league table is really tight and a couple wins can move you a good few places up the table. We will continue to try and improve and look to build on our win against Albion Rovers the other week and get ourselves into the top half of the table.”

The club are also launching a new initial off the pitch that will deliver Christmas dinners into homes of the elderly and vulnerable in the local community.

Rangers are working alongside local catering partners to package up and deliver hot meals and would like fans to nominate anyone living in Berwick, Tweedmouth, Spittal, East Ord or Scremerston that they feel would benefit from a complimentary Christmas dinner delivered straight to their door.

Nominations for people that could benefit from a free meal can be emailed to [email protected] with their name and address. Alternatively, the name and address of nominees can be dropped off at the club volunteer at the half-time draw booth near the turnstiles on one of the next couple of match days – from this weekend’s game to Saturday 7 December.