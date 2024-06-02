Warkworth's Tristan Parnell hits 157 runs in important win

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

English Heritage will have to put up a ‘danger: flying balls’ sign in the castle car park after big-hitting Tristan Parnell smashed 157 for Warkworth.

Parnell had fielders scampering all over the pitch and bowlers’ heads in their hands as the Castle Green side roared back to form with a storming 167 run victory over Percy Main in Division Two of the Northumberland & Tyneside Cricket League.

The South African professional hit seven over the ropes and 20 into the boundary, playing shots all over the ground before finally seeing his wicket tumbled by Nick Dodds after facing 91 balls, challenging the huge 192 he hit for the club in a match last season.

Skipper Michael Phillips also had a long and successful spell at the crease and made his half century from 92 deliveries before being caught by Ben Jenkins from a Phillip Cramman delivery.

Parnell scored seven sixes in the win

Phillips hit two fours and three sixes during his partnerships with Christopher Smith, Rhys James and Parnell as Warkworth were 299/8 in the full 50 overs.

Conn Sullivan was also 28 not out as they wracked up the total then dismissed Percy Main all out for 132 in 36.5 overs, with Sullivan bowling 6-36 in eleven overs with four maidens.

Martin Clark’s figures were 3-25 with 3 maidens in 9.5 overs and Luke McCurley took 1-46.

“It was a vital win for us to get us back on track and back to winning ways,” said captain Phillips.

“It was a fantastic knock by Tristan and I was just as happy to see Conn Sullivan with another vital contribution with the bat. He’s cementing his place as a genuine all-rounder this year, and also bowled with great skill to claim his best first team figures to date.”

Alnmouth & Lesbury 2nds beat Blyth by 52 runs in Division Three with Ben Oliver scoring 58 while Embleton crashed to a 9-wicket defeat at Backworth in Division Five North.