Warkworth suffer four-wicket defeat

Warkworth went down to a four-wicket defeat at Ashington Rugby in Division Two of the NTCL.

Big-hitting Tristan Parnell slammed 86 of their 158-run total after they’d won the toss and elected to bat with him peppering 11 boundaries.

Safiun Diip took 3-30 and Martin Clark 2-44 as the hosts made 161/6 to win it.

Parnell took the other wicket, clean bowling Callum Milburn for 12.

Warkworth remain fourth in the table and host Washington at Castle Green on Saturday.

Rock moved into second-spot in Division Four with a convincing 10-wicket win at Whitley Bay and they host the Newcastle Super Kings this weekend.

Fellow fourth division side Stobswood Welfare were beaten at Whickham seconds by five wickets after being tumbled all out for 90.

Adam Shanks top scored with 25 and Adam Cook led the bowling with 3-15 as their hosts were 91/5 by the 20th over.

Stobswood host Kirkley on Saturday while in Division Five North Embleton travel to Backworth looking to bounce back from a defeat by Ashington Rugby seconds.

Warenford raced to an 8-wicket success against Tillside seconds.

The visitor’s Mark Brassell was 60 not out and Jo Dixon made 59 before being bowled by Ryan Waterhouse as they made a total of 140/4 in their full 40 overs but a 47-not out from Kevin Wilson and 59 not out from Kevin Greshon helped Warenford to 143/2 in 27.3 overs.

Warenford host third-placed Wooler.