Warkworth Cricket Club win puts them top of table

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Parnell hit two sixes and just the one four as Warkworth made 164 for 8 from the 50 overs after being put in to bat by the hosts.

They got off to a tricky start with opener Christopher Smith walking for a duck with just 8 runs on the board when he was bowled by Abubakar Maqsood.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Skipper Michael Phillips steadied the ship in a 50-run partnership with Rhys James, who was caught by Maqsood from Harpreet Singh Saran for 25.

Cricket at Warkworth. File image

Phillips himself went for 37 when Maqsood sent him back to the pavilion.

Stephen Boyd was caught and bowled by Amin Ul Faisal, who also took Scott Gibson for 1, while Stephen Dargue scored 4 and Adam Hall 5.

A solid partnership of 22 and 11 respectively between Conn Sullivan and Luke McCurley took Warkworth to their total.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We put in a great batting performance showing real grit in some very tricky batting conditions. It was particularly good to see our two youth players Conn Sullivan and Luke McCurley putting on an unbroken 30 run partnership at the end of our innings,” said Phillips.

Warkworth came out after tea and Martin Clark led the bowling figures, taking 3-22 from his 12 overs, including 5 maidens as Matfen were 128 all out from 46.2 overs.

Some impressive fielding saw six of the Matfen side taken by catches, while Harpreet Singh Saran was caught and bowled by Parnell, who also took the wicket of Ul Faisal lbw. His figures were 2-12 from 5.2 overs with 1 maiden.

Adam Hall was 2-34, Sullivan 2-31 and McCurley 1-21. Siddiqui Muhammad Umer Khattab top scored with 46 for Matfen before being caught by Stephen Boyd from a Sullivan delivery.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Warkworth’s 63-point total puts them ahead of Bates Cottages in second spot.