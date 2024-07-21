Victory for Tillside
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Tillside beat Cowgate Sports by 65 runs and are away at Seaton Burn on Saturday in Division Two of the Northumberland & Tyneside Cricket League.
Gareth Hill was caught just two runs short of his half century as Tillside made 151/8 after winning the toss and electing to bat.
But it was a devastating spell of bowling from Joe Bickerton that unsured the points stayed at the Etal Oval.
His figures were 5/14 from 12 overs, half of which were maidens, as they had the visitors all out for just 86.
Wooler didn’t play last weekend and have slipped down to fourth in Division Six North but will look to get back on track when they host Kirkley 2nds.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.