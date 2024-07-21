Victory for Tillside

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Tillside beat Cowgate Sports by 65 runs and are away at Seaton Burn on Saturday in Division Two of the Northumberland & Tyneside Cricket League.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Gareth Hill was caught just two runs short of his half century as Tillside made 151/8 after winning the toss and electing to bat.

But it was a devastating spell of bowling from Joe Bickerton that unsured the points stayed at the Etal Oval.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His figures were 5/14 from 12 overs, half of which were maidens, as they had the visitors all out for just 86.

Wooler didn’t play last weekend and have slipped down to fourth in Division Six North but will look to get back on track when they host Kirkley 2nds.