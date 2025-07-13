Victory for Armin at Beacon Fell

Saltwell Harriers’ Andy Armin won the Beacon Hill fell race.

Karen Robertson ran home first in the female category of the 6.6 mile (10.6 km) race, which sets away from the Lordenshaws car park and up over the Simonside hills with 1333 foot of ascent.

Karen, of Northumberland Fell Runners, holds the course record of 59 minutes and 57 seconds, which she set back in 2011.

The male course record of 47 minutes 56 seconds was set by Nick Swinburn the following year.

The year was the 26th edition of the popular Coquet valley race.