Unlucky Alnwick Town Ladies out of FA Cup after penalty shoot-out

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Unlucky Alnwick Town Ladies suffered penalty heartache as they exited the FA Cup.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Georgia Latto was on target for the black and whites against their higher-placed opponents Durham Cestria from the FA Women’s National League.

Their hopes of pulling off a surprise were ended as the game ended 1-1 and Durham held their nerve to take the shoot-out 4-2.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But they had been given a fright by Peter Hately’s side who are at home again this weekend when they take on Gosforth Bohemians in Northumberland FA County Cup second round action.

A win would put the side into the quarter-finals of the competition.