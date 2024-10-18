Unlucky Alnwick Town Ladies out of FA Cup after penalty shoot-out

Unlucky Alnwick Town Ladies suffered penalty heartache as they exited the FA Cup.

Georgia Latto was on target for the black and whites against their higher-placed opponents Durham Cestria from the FA Women’s National League.

Their hopes of pulling off a surprise were ended as the game ended 1-1 and Durham held their nerve to take the shoot-out 4-2.

But they had been given a fright by Peter Hately’s side who are at home again this weekend when they take on Gosforth Bohemians in Northumberland FA County Cup second round action.

A win would put the side into the quarter-finals of the competition.

