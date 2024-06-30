Tyser scores 89 in Tillside cricket victory

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Hugh Tyser put the fizz in Tillside’s four-wicket win over Corbridge with an effervescent 89 runs.

Tyser popped five 6s and eight 4s as he tormented the bowlers with a big-hitting display that took his season’s tally up to 269 – his best yet in a decade at the club.

Ross Hindmarsh and Joe Bickerton had tumbled the Corbridge wickets as Tillside impressed all round at the Etal Oval in Division Two.

Hindmarsh took 4-24 and Bickerton 3-32 while also taking three catches in the field as they got the visitors all for 169 in the 48th over.

Tillside beat Corbridge by four wickets

Wicket keeper Will Moor chalked up 23 and Olly Dakers 20 as Tillside made 173/6 in the 30th for the side, who host Bates Cottages on Saturday.

Wooler meanwhile stormed to success at Berwick 2nds as they had the Pier Field side all out for just 93.

Berwick skipper Sam Cadman’s 23 and Mason Graham’s 20 were the best scores as Wooler’s bowlers shared out the wickets with each, the 3-20 taken by Laurie Blackburn the best, though Thomas Comber was 2-3 and Ali Graham 2-10.

Graham then hit 49 with the bat before going lbw to Michael Beveridge, who took all three wickets for 30 runs.

He clean-bowled Trevor Slater for 1 and sent Blackburn’s bails flying for a duck.

Les Porteous and skipper Tom Brown were 29 and 5 not out respectively as they ran up the runs to win it.