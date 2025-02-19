Two of the North-East’s best links to host region’s new women’s world ranking event

Two of the north of England’s premier links courses have joined forces to host a new women’s golf world ranking event in the region.

Seaton Carew Golf Club and Goswick Golf Links will share the North England Women’s Amateur Championship, sponsored by Plastic Processing Limited, on Tuesday, May 27 and Wednesday, May 28.

This 54-hole strokeplay showpiece offers a unique opportunity for top amateur golfers from across the UK and beyond.

The tournament also serves as an ideal warm-up for the renowned St Rule Trophy at St Andrews just a few days later, offering players a chance to hone their links skills on two challenging and highly-respected courses.

“This is a hugely exciting moment for golf in the north of England, an event which could play a pivotal role in the further progression of women’s golf in this area,” said Alex Shaw, Seaton Carew GC’s Club Manager.

“Two of the premier links courses in the north of England have partnered up to lay on this fantastic opportunity for women golfers, and events like this have been sorely underrepresented in the north.

“A tournament of this nature will provide an opportunity to see the stars of the future of the women’s game in action right here in the North-East at Seaton Carew and Goswick before many of them head up to St Andrews.”

With a maximum handicap index of 7.4 required for entry, and a field size limited to 60 players selected by handicap ballot, competition for places is expected to be strong.

The par-5 6th hole at Goswick Golf Links, that along with Seaton Carew Golf Club will co-host the North England Women's Amateur Championship in May.

The first two rounds will be contested at Seaton Carew, with the final round taking place at Goswick.

This exciting new event has been approved by the R&A for the awarding of World Amateur Golf Ranking (WAGR) points, placing it among a select number of such tournaments held nationwide outside of county events.

“We are very honoured to collaborate with Seaton Carew GC on this new event,” said Keith Martin, General Manager of Goswick Golf Links. “It is our hope that our two links, arguably the best golf courses in the North-East, will attract many of the UK’s top women amateurs looking to put their games to the test. We look forward to welcoming them to Goswick.”

A prize fund awaits the top finishers, with the leading six scratch players receiving cash prizes of £500, £400, £350, £300, £250 and £200. The lowest net score for each of the three rounds will earn a £100 prize, although overall top finishers will not be eligible for individual round prizes.

"We are delighted to support women's sport in the North of England through this exciting new championship,” said Patrick Connolly, the Director at event sponsor Plastic Processing Limited.

“This tournament offers a fantastic opportunity for talented golfers to earn world ranking points in a significant competition for the region. We're also proud to contribute to the ongoing development of ladies' golf at Seaton Carew and look forward to welcoming some of the best amateur women golfers to this part of the country."

The entry fee for the North England Women’s Amateur Championship is £60 and the deadline for entries is Saturday, May 17. Interested players can enter by following this link: https://www.golfgenius.com/pages/11367283423786837518.