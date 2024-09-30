Two late rockets seal Berwick Rangers Ladies win

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Never mind Oasis - Berwick Rangers Ladies skipper Jenny Patterson says ‘it’s good to be back.’

The talented midfielder missed the early part of the season with a hand injury that she picked up in pre-season and is chuffed to be running out on the pitch again.

“I’m delighted to be back from injury; it’s been a frustrating start for me, and anyone who knows me knows that I love a Cup game, so it wasn’t easy not to play a part in those,” she said.

Late goals from Tracey Donachie and Michelle Stewart gave Berwick Rangers Ladies the three points as they beat Heaton Hawks 2-0.

Berwick Rangers continued their winning start to the Northumberland Premier League season

Donachie was on target in the 82nd minute and Stewart put away number two with just two minutes to go at MKM Shielfield.

“Credit to Heaton who were technically a really good side - they made us work extremely hard which showed as everyone out there had a great game but it still took us to 82 minutes to score,” continued Patterson.

“Their keeper was outstanding so it was a relief so see Tracey’s long ranger hit the net – I’m delighted for her. Michelle’s rocket has to be mentioned to seal the three points, what a hit! I’m over the moon for them both, they worked so hard all game. We all did.”

Back-to-back League successes have maintained the black and gold’s winning start to the season following an FA Cup defeat.

Berwick have a free weekend this Sunday and are back in Northumberland Premier League action when they host Newcastle East End on the 13th October.

“We feel like things are starting to come together again on the pitch and we are playing some really good football - credit to Bill Blyth, his coaching is second to none.”