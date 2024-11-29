Two inspirational role models at Newcastle Rugby Foundation epitomise how Hitz transforms lives

Katie, a participant from the award-winning Premiership Rugby HITZ education and employment programme, and Kev Esther a Newcastle College HITZ teacher were recently awarded the HITZ Academic Achiever Award and HITZ Champion Award 2024 respectively at the annual HITZ awards ceremony. Honoured for showcasing between them the bravery, commitment and passion that the HITZ programme instils to carve out brighter futures. Katie and Kev will be celebrated during Community Weekend Round 7 of Gallagher Premiership Rugby (29th Nov - 1st Dec).

Katie’s Story: Katie arrived at Newcastle HITZ programme, having left school without any GCSEs after struggling with poor attendance and disruptive behaviour. However she found hope through HITZ, which connected her passion for rugby with personal development. She has been recognised for the journey she has taken in her academic development, and for the positive pathway she has taken since joining the programme.

With support from HITZ tutors, Katie learned how to manage her emotions and realised she was not alone in her struggles. This shift allowed her to set goals, envision a positive future and embrace opportunities like volunteering with the Newcastle Rugby Foundation CAST match day team. Katie also rekindled her love for rugby with mentoring from female coaches at Newcastle Rugby Foundation, returning to her local club and improving her game.

All of this contributed to remarkable growth academically, with Katie achieving 100% attendance and progressing to her Level 2 Sport qualification alongside volunteering. She developed as a role model after taking the initiative to help others facing similar challenges and she now aspires to become a rugby coach eager to inspire others through her own experiences.

Kev and Katie at the Premiership Rugby HITZ Awards 2024

Kev’s Impact: Kev has gone above and beyond the call of duty to support young people on the HITZ programme helping them to overcome difficult personal barriers to success.

He consistently goes beyond his duties to support, inspire, and guide students on the HITZ programme, led by the Newcastle Rugby Foundation and hosted at Newcastle College. Kev remains calm and patient, especially with HITZ participants who struggle with anger or physical outbursts. His passion for sport has seen him set up extracurricular activities like a football team to increase socialisation for students. Kev also acts as mentor, providing a support network for students that keeps attendance levels high whilst connecting them to relevant external support services like emergency accommodation if needed.

Kev is tenacious in ensuring all his students are given the best opportunity to achieve academically. He takes a personalised approach, identifying individual student struggles and needs, often working out of college hours to remain accessible to students so they never feel alone. Kev’s work leaves lasting impressions on all his students, motivating them to gain qualifications, pursue careers and believe in themselves. All these incredibly selfless qualities contributing to Kev being honoured with the HITZ Champion Award 2024.

Katie and Kev are just some of the many inspiring stories that will be highlighted during Community Weekend Round 7 of Gallagher Premiership Rugby (29th Nov - 1st Dec). This special weekend celebrates the award-winning community programmes run by Premiership Rugby in collaboration with its 10 clubs and club foundations. During the weekend each club will showcase their commitment using rugby to change lives. All clubs share close, meaningful connections with the communities they serve, and use rugby to inspire, uplift, and create positive opportunities for local people. Everyone is welcome in the rugby community and together offer support, build confidence, boost mental well-being, and create a true sense of belonging.

Laylla Stanley, Strategic Lead – Social Impact and D&I at Premiership Rugby said: “HITZ equips young people like Katie with qualifications and tools to navigate life’s challenges, extending far beyond the classroom or rugby pitch. This wouldn’t be possible without the valuable support our clubs receive from individuals like Kev who share our passion and determination to help young people in their local community. Congratulations to Katie and Kev on all they have achieved and for their award wins, it is recognition that is much deserved.”

HITZ began in a field in Hackney back in 2008 and has evolved into the education and employability programme that operates today with the support of the Premiership clubs and Foundation. In that time, it has supported over 24,000 young people re-engage with education, secure apprenticeships, or find meaningful employment.

About HITZ

HITZ is Premiership Rugby’s flagship education and employability programme, supported by the CVC Foundation and delivered nationally by Premiership Rugby’s 10 shareholder clubs.

Premiership Rugby HITZ Programme Stats:

· Over 24,000 14-24-year-olds enrolled on a HITZ programme over 16 years

· 76% of young people have completed the programme

· 83% progressed immediately into education, employment or training

· 87% expressed an increase in their personal, employability and life skills

· 90% expressed an increase in physical and mental wellbeing