Two in two for Berwick Hockey

Hayley Garland hit the only goal in Berwick’s hockey win at Edinburgh Uni.

She also saw another chalked off in the success, as did Faith Douglas, with Linzi Patterson impressing throughout.

Berwick felt a bit aggrieved as they had a delayed start due to a pitch mix-up and were delighted to travel home with the three points.

“Everyone played fantastic, especially with the challenging bouncy surface. Berwick are starting to gel together with their new players and it’s all starting to fall into place,” said Corinn Williamson after.

Jubilant Berwick celebrate their win in the dressing room

“Unfortunately, one of Haleys goals was disallowed as the umpire claimed it was off the back of her stick.”

“Faith Douglas was also told her goal was disallowed as the match reached full time but the umpires hadn’t blown their whistles so her goal was a few milliseconds over,” said Williamson, as the side laughed off the decisions in the dressing room after.

Berwick host Edinburgh Hockey Club 4 in Women’s East Three action this Saturday.