Two departures from Morpeth Town

The Highwaymen finished in their highest-ever position last term.

Morpeth Town striker Jack Foalle has signed for Hebburn Town.

The pacy hit-man has moved on to the fellow NPL Premier Hornets after seven years at Craik Park.

"I'm really excited to join Hebburn," Foalle told Hebburn’s official website.

"I spoke to Bobby (Daniel Moore) last season and it wasn't the right time, but now it's the perfect opportunity and I'm looking forward to it.”

"Bobby's very passionate about everything he does and that fits in with myself. I die by the sword on the football pitch so I think we're very similar.”

"I'm looking forward to getting started here and I can't wait to get going."

Foalle scored 65 goals in 239 appearances for Morpeth after joining the side from Whitley Bay.

Also moving on from the amber and blacks is defender Leon Gibson-Booth.

The left-sided player signed following a loan spell from York City last term.

“Morpeth as a club has been a real joy to play for and I’ve had an unbelievable experience this year in my first year of senior football,” he told Morpeth’s official website.

“I can’t thank the management, players and fans enough for what they have done for me and how they made me feel since day one.”

“I’ve enjoyed every second of wearing the shirt and have some great memories which I’ll cherish forever, and wish everyone good luck for next season.”

Town have meanwhile released details of their pre-season friendly fixtures.

The Highwaymen will kick-off their warm-ups for season 2025/26 in the Northern Premier League Premier Division when they host Shildon at Craik Park on Tuesday 8th July.

Scottish Lowland League side Caledonian Braves travel down to Northumberland from Lanarkshire on Friday 11th July and on Saturday 12th the amber and blacks are at Heaton Stannington’s Grounsell Park.

Neighbours Blyth Spartans come to Morpeth on Tuesday 15th July and there is a double header at Craik Park on Saturday 19th July when Hartlepool United’s u17s play Town’s Academy and then the first team will play a United XI.

Newly-promoted Blyth Town come to Craik Park on Tuesday 29th July and Dunston UTS are the visitors on Saturday 2nd August.

The NPL fixture list for Craig Lynch’s side is anticipated to be released in mid-July.